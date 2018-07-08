Judge Orders Brazil Ex-President Lula da Silva to Be Freed - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An appeals court judge, Rogerio Favreto, ruled Sunday that former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a 12-year jail term on corruption charges, must be released from prison, Excelsior reported Sunday.

According to the Excelsior news portal, the precise date of Lula's release is yet unknown.

Lula, who served as the country’s president from 2003 through 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison last summer for allegedly accepting a luxury apartment from a construction firm in return for political favors. Lula denied the accusations.

© REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker Brazilian Ex-President Lula Da Silva Surrenders to Police – Reports

READ MORE: Top Brazil Court Rules to Keep Ex-President Lula da Silva in Jail

An appeals court upheld the ruling in January and increased Lula's jail term to 12 years and a month. He went to prison three months later in the city of Curitiba after federal judge Sergio Moro issued an arrest warrant for Lula.

READ MORE: 'My Imprisonment is Their Dream': Ex-President Lula on Supreme Court's Decision