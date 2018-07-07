Register
    Cárcel de máxima seguridad El Altiplano

    Mexico President Mulls Amnesty to End Drug War – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Alfredo Estrella
    Latin America
    Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is looking at amnesty for those convicted of drug-related crimes, media cited his team as saying.

    Alfonso Durazo, who has been tapped as public security chief, said the amnesty would not be given at the president’s discretion, EFE reported.

    Members of the future cabinet reportedly said Lopez Obrador would present the amnesty bill to the Mexican Congress in a bid to end the drug war, which has claimed 200,000 lives since 2006.

    Prison
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Son of Sinaloa Drug Cartel Leader El Azul Escapes From Prison
    Meanwhile, US Department of Justice said Friday Mexico has extradited the alleged leader of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking.

    "Mexican authorities extradited Sinaloa Cartel leader Damaso Lopez Nunez, also known as ‘El Licenciado,’ to the United States," the press release read.

    The 52-year-old arrived in the United States on Friday afternoon and is scheduled to appear next Monday before a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia.

    Lopez Nunez is accused of conspiring with others to distribute significant quantities of drugs for smuggling into the United States. Acting Assistant Attorney General Cronan said he is suspected of having been involved in cocaine trafficking for years.

