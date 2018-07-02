Register
    Mexico's fans cheer waiting for the start of the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, in Samara, Russia, July 2, 2018

    'Best Option': Mexican Football Fans Praise Obrador's Win in Presidential Vote

    An official quick count has revealed that populist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is bound to win Sunday's Mexican presidential elections in a landslide.

    An array of Mexican fans, who are currently in Russia to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup, gave their thoughts on the results of the July 1 presidential elections in Mexico.

    Speaking to Sputnik, one of the fans expressed hope that the left-wing party's victory would "add to developing democracy in Mexico," where she said living standards of ordinary people would hopefully improve.

    She was echoed by another fan who cited the more than 70 percent of votes obtained by presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

    "I do hope that the changes promised by Obrador will really be noticeable in the foreseeable future," the fan said.

    One more fan stressed that the ongoing World Cup did not prevent them from keeping an eye on the results of presidential elections in Mexico.

    "This is time when we should act as one and reconcile. Even if we do not agree with many things, we cannot use this as a pretext for dividing people, families and society," he underscored.

    This fan's standpoint was shared by another supporter of Mexico's national team who pointed out that he looks forward "to seeing positive changes and [hopes] that the situation in Mexico will improve under the new president."

    One more fan said that he was "very happy that Obrador has won because he is the best option for both Mexicans and the country."

    "These were transparent elections, which Mexico had not seen for many years. That's why we are very pleased and believe that it is Mexico which finally won," the fan noted.

    The interviews came as Mexico yielded to Brazil 0-2 at a World Cup match in the Russian city of Samara.

    According to the latest results provided by the National Electoral Institute (INE), Obrador got 53.6 percent of the votes in the Mexican presidential polls, while the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) candidate Jose Antonio Meade Kuribrena obtained just 15.6 percent.

    Ricardo Anaya Cortes from the Civil Front for Mexico received 22.6 percent of the votes and Jaime Heliodoro Rodriguez Calderon — more than 5 percent.

