Register
21:37 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2018. Picture taken July 1, 2018

    'Listen Up, Trump': Key Issues Mexico's President-Elect Poised to Deal With

    © REUTERS / Goran Tomasevic
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Many Mexican voters view Lopez Obrador as a harbinger of change amid growing security concerns and a looming trade war with the United States. The president-elect now faces several challenges, which may put the future of his initiatives at risk, including the possible US exit from NAFTA and violence in Mexico.

    Leftist veteran politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, 64, often nicknamed AMLO, has been elected president of Mexico, securing a victory with 53% of the vote.

    The triumph comes against a background marred by internal and external threats to Mexico's well-being.

    READ MORE: Reports Show Lopez Obrador With Landlside Win in Mexico Election

    Make Hugs, Not War

    Lopez Obrador's victory wraps up one of the most blood-stained presidential campaigns in the country's history; over 130 candidates and political workers have been killed since its start in September 2017, including two political party members gunned down on election day.

    Mexico flag
    CC0 / softed75
    Democratic Process: 133 Politicians Murdered in Runup to Sunday Mexico Vote

    On Sunday, the president-elect vowed to tackle the problems which underscore the violence, including poverty and corruption, in order to fight rampant crime. This seems like a tough challenge, as 2017 was the most murderous year in Mexico's history, with just under 30,000 homicides recorded. This is significantly higher than the figure for the US, despite Mexico having less than half the population of its northern neighbor and stricter gun laws.

    READ MORE: Trump, Pena Nieto Agree That Drug Cartel Activity Must End

    "You can't fight fire with fire," Mexico's new leader has repeated. He had earlier adopted the slogan "abrazos, no balazos", ("guns, not bullets"). He added that he will seek a peace plan with representatives of the United Nations, as well as human rights and religious organizations, to help tackle the homicide rate.

    The left-wing politician plans to make a U-turn in Mexico's security policy with his proposal to give amnesty to low-level figures involved with the illegal drug business. Lopez Obrador believes that a dialogue on the drug war is necessary as the use of force doesn't put an end to drug-related violence.

    Saying No to Corruption

    Lopez Obrador also promised to root out corruption, which he called the "result of a political regime in decay". AMLO claimed that it was corruption that gave rise to violence in the country.

    "We are absolutely certain that this evil is the principle cause of social inequality and of economic inequality," he said.

    The 64-year-old also promised to cut government personnel and salaries as well as cut his own presidential salary in half. His major task, he says, is bringing down the "mafia of power" he blames for looting the country.

    Keeping North America Together

    Speaking to supporters after the unofficial results were announced, AMLO pledged that Mexico would attempt to pursue a friendly relationship with Washington based on mutual respect.

    Another thing that Lopez Obrador will have to deal with is the construction of a border wall between the two countries. Lopez Obrador has authored a book titled "Oye Trump", or "Listen Up, Trump", in which he slams Donald Trump's plans to build a border wall and "his attempts to persecute migrant workers."

    READ MORE: 'Mexico Faces Serious Economic Issues If Trump Chooses to Quit NAFTA' — Analyst

    The wall construction adds up to the murky future of the 1994 NAFTA deal as the three economies have been caught in a trade spat. On Sunday, Canada hit US imports with $16.6 billion worth of tariffs in response to Washington's move to slap duties on Canadian metal imports.

    Earlier this year, Washington threatened to scrap the agreement with Canada and Mexico, which removed trade barriers between the three nations, if there is no "fair deal". However, the NAFTA partners have some time to negotiate a revised agreement as Donald Trump noted on Sunday that he wanted to delay signing an updated version of the deal until after the midterm elections.

    Related:

    Film on Doping in Brazilian Soccer to Be Released Ahead of Mexico Game - Seppelt
    Big Money Tries to Stop Mexico's Most Popular Politician
    Will Obrador Win in Mexico?; Five Killed in Newspaper Shooting
    Mexico’s Left-Wing Presidential Hopeful Seeks to Overcome Election Fraud
    Tags:
    Drug war, presidency, migration, election, NAFTA, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Donald Trump, Canada, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse