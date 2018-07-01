All 4 Presidential Candidates Cast Ballots in Sunday's Mexican General Election

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - All the four presidential candidates cast their ballots in the Mexican general election, which is being held on Sunday.

On Sunday, Mexico is holding its general election, while some regions are also voting at local elections. The country is set to elect its new president, 128 members of the Senate and 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies.

Incumbent President Enrique Pena Nieto from the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is barred from seeking re-election, as Mexican head of state is limited to a single six-year term. The election campaigns at a local level were tainted by a whopping level of violence.

READ MORE: Democratic Process: 133 Politicians Murdered in Runup to Sunday Mexico Vote

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the left-wing candidate from the "Together We'll Make History" coalition, was the first to go to the polls.

Obrador was followed by Jose Antonio Meade, the candidate from the ruling PRI party. He also cast his ballot in Mexico City.

Angry voters in Mexico City: at this special polling place (4 voters who couldn’t make it back to their home polling station) there’s only 750 ballots, but thousands showed up to vote here. People waiting >6hrs to vote #elecciones2018 pic.twitter.com/wSsBq8xFBD — James Fredrick (@jameslfredrick) July 1, 2018

​Another candidate in the running, conservative candidate Ricardo Anaya from the "For Mexico in Front" coalition came to the polling station in the city of Queretaro.

Independent Jaime Rodriguez voted in his native state of Nuevo Leon.

According to the most of the pre-election polls, Obrador is considered to be a frontrunner in the current race.