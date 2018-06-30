Strong 6.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck shortly before midnight on Saturday off Mexico’s Pacific coast, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow tremor was registered 44 kilometers (27 miles) southwest of San Patricio in the country’s western Jalisco state. It lied at the depth of 24.8 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

#Sismo en Jalisco y Colima. Se sintió leve en CdMx. Magnitud 6.0. Intensidad Moderada pic.twitter.com/YQkMCTWjAN — Roberto Campos (@dj_rober) June 30, 2018

Mexican Civil Protection agency said that the quake struck 90 kilometers southwest from Cihuatlan and measured 5.9 magnitude.

Jose Ignacio Peralta, the governor of the tiny coastal Colima state bordering Jalisco, said the tremor had been felt throughout the state but no damage had been reported.

​Earthquakes, which are stronger than 6.0-magnitude Richter scale, are considered strong and may do damage to a number of well-built structures if appeared in populated areas. Such earthquakes are usually felt in wide areas up to hundreds of miles from the epicentre.