Mexican Parl't Candidate Killed During Campaigning Along With 4 Other People

"Our candidate for local parliament in the district of Ejutla, Emigdio Lopez Avendano, was killed along with other comrades when he was campaigning in San Vicente Coatlan," the candidate for the national parliament Salomon Jara Cruz, who is also a member of the Morena party, said on Twitter.
According to local media reports, five members of the Morena party were shot dead in the incident. The reasons for the attack are yet to be established, the investigation is underway.
READ MORE: Mexican Town's Entire Police Force Arrested Over Murder of Mayoral Candidate
Amid this wave of violence against politicians, Mexican authorities ordered to provide bodyguards to candidates of all levels in the upcoming general elections scheduled for July 1.
