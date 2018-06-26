Mexican Parl't Candidate Killed During Campaigning Along With 4 Other People

MEXICO (Sputnik) - The candidate for local parliament from the Morena party in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Emigdio Lopez Avendano, was killed together with four other party members during the pre-election trip, fellow politician said on Monday.

"Our candidate for local parliament in the district of Ejutla, Emigdio Lopez Avendano, was killed along with other comrades when he was campaigning in San Vicente Coatlan," the candidate for the national parliament Salomon Jara Cruz, who is also a member of the Morena party, said on Twitter.

According to local media reports, five members of the Morena party were shot dead in the incident. The reasons for the attack are yet to be established, the investigation is underway.

According to analytical company Etellekt, 112 politicians and candidates all over the country were assassinated during the electoral campaign, as of June 9. Of those killed, 28 were preparing to become candidates for elective posts, and 14 were already registered candidates.

Amid this wave of violence against politicians, Mexican authorities ordered to provide bodyguards to candidates of all levels in the upcoming general elections scheduled for July 1.