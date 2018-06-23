Moscow to Assist Bolivia Building Nuclear Research Center – Russian Envoy

"The [construction] work is expected to get underway in El Alto at the end of July," Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan was quoted as saying Friday by the local ABI news agency.
Bolivia signed a contract with an enterprise within Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency last September to build a nuclear research and technology center in western Bolivian highlands.
Last week, Bolivian President Evo Morales has told Sputnik in an interview that he welcomed Russia's presence in Latin America.
"Russia's presence in Latin America is important for geopolitical reasons. I want to greet this will, Russia's desire to cooperate with Bolivia. God give Russia's return to the whole of Latin America," Morales said, expressing hope that Russia returns to "the whole of Latin America."
In addition, Morales said he had met with representatives of Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, which wanted to cooperate with Bolivia on the development of deposits.
