6 Killed in Anti-Government Protests in Nicaraguan City of Masaya - Reports

Nicaragua has been rocked by protests since mid-April. The demonstrators have been rallying against the legislation that increases social security contributions on the part of employers and employees, and lowers overall benefits at the same time.
Despite the country's president Daniel Ortega repealing the social security reform subsequently, the unrest in the country have continued.
AHORA— Maynor Salazar (@Maynorsalaz) 19 июня 2018 г.
Un ciudadano de Masaya comparte este video del momento en que policías y paramilitares entran a la ciudad. Maquinaria pesada para derribar las barricadas. Esto es en el barrio Fox. pic.twitter.com/DU4vdfPbv0
Last week, the Church-led Mediation and Witness Commission of National Dialogue said in a declaration following a new round of talks that the parties had called for the "cessation of all types of violence and threats wherever they come from."
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES
#19Jun Vean este vídeo ⤵ #Venezuela Terror en #Masaya DESGARRADOR #Nicaragua Ciudadana ruega x ayuda mientras rodea el cadaver de su esposo tirado en el suelo, asesinado x los esbirros del sádico sanguinario #DanielOrtega CDSM.#20Jun HELP#SOSNicaragua pic.twitter.com/EIJlMd0UBm— ✨👑DulceMaria👑🌠 (@dulcemariaPrinc) 19 июня 2018 г.
Government officials reportedly met with a wide range of civil groups representing people from all walks of life as well as clerics and members of indigenous communities to narrow the gaps.
Some 200 people have died in the protests since the outbreak of violent clashes, as estimated by various sources.
