Colombian President-Elect Pledges to Maintain Peace Accords With FARC Rebels

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ivan Duque, the Colombian politician, who finished first in the second round of the Colombian presidential vote, said that he would respect the peace accords with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed by incumbent President Juan Manuel Santos.

On Sunday, Colombia held the second round of the presidential election. According to the preliminary results, issued by the National Electoral Council, Duque from the Democratic Center party got over half of votes.

"We say Colombia that we will not rip up agreements [with FARC] but we will do utmost to bring peace to all the Colombians," Duque said at a rally in Bogota.

Earlier, Colombia's National Electoral Council announced that Ivan Duque won in the second round of the Colombian presidential election with 54.28 percent of votes with 93.25 percent of the ballots counted. Duque's his main opponent Gustavo Petro got some 25 percent.

The FARC movement was established in 1964 as a militia of a local communist party. The group reached a peace agreement with the Colombian government last year and a new party was created as a successor of the FARC movement.