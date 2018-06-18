Duque Wins in Colombian Presidential Vote - Election Body

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Democratic Center party candidate Ivan Duque is leading in the second round of the Colombian presidential election with 55.56 percent of votes with 68.71 percent of the ballots counted, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said.

The CNE said Sunday that current result of leftist candidate Gustavo Petro stood at 41.54 percent.

Duque got about 40 percent of votes after the first round of the presidential election in Colombia, while his main opponent Gustavo Petro got some 25 percent.

READ MORE: Colombian Presidential Candidate Duque Vows to Keep Peace Deal With FARC

Earlier, Ivan Duque said that he did not want to ruin the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed by previous President Juan Manuel Santos, which was signed in November 2016.