At Least 21 Reportedly Dead in Venezuelan Nightclub After Tear Gas Blast (VIDEO)

A person activated a tear gas grenade inside the club, while 500 people were at the party. A probe has been launched into the incident.

Universal media outlet reported that the death toll in the blast at a nightclub in the Venezuelan capital had risen to 21.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said that at least 17 people died in a brawl at a Caracas nightclub early on Saturday morning.

Earlier in the day, some 500 people were at the Los Cotorros club, when a tear gas device went off during a brawl between several people.

Eleven people have reportedly suffocated to death, including the man, who threw the grenade, while there was a stampede toward the exits. The Venezolana de Television broadcaster reported that eight victims were underage.

Lo que habría originado la fatal explosión en el Club de los Cotorros https://t.co/OPgCS4ZPaL pic.twitter.com/oNYwf6Awrb — Yo Soy Venezolano (@YSVenezolano) June 16, 2018

An investigation into the incident has been underway, with 7 people already being arrested, according to the interior minister.

#CaraotaEnCaracas Así se encuentran las inmediaciones del club "Los Cotorros" tras un enfrentamiento que dejó aproximadamente a 17 personas muertas/ Reportó @AngitaPolanco pic.twitter.com/5xxfrhIQLg — CaraotaDigital (@CaraotaDigital) June 16, 2018

"The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, led by President Nicolas Maduro, deplores this unfortunate event. We send our condolences to the families," he said.

Asistentes a fiesta intentaron huir luego que activaron bomba lacrimógena en Club Los Cotorros de El Paraíso. Familiares de víctimas indicaron que la puerta principal estaba cerrada y muchos cayeron por las escaleras encima de otras personas. pic.twitter.com/q1tdbspFo8 — Darvinson Rojas (@DarvinsonRojas) June 16, 2018

Other visitors of the club were delivered to nearby hospitals.

No further details have been immediately available.