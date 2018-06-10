Mexican Parliamentary Candidate Shot Dead After Debates - Reports

MEXICO (Sputnik) - A candidate for Mexico's Congress from Coahuila state, Fernando Puron, was shot dead in the city of Piedras Negras on Friday night, immediately after the debates, local media reported on Saturday.

Puron stood outside the building of a state university with a woman who asked him for a photo when a killer approached him from behind, fired a shot at the back of the head and fled the scene, El Universal newspaper reported, publishing a CCTV video of the incident.

El momento del asesinato del candidato del PRI en Piedras Negras, Fernando #Purón #Elecciones2018 ⚠️Imágenes fuertes pic.twitter.com/C7Af1PSxz3 — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) 9 июня 2018 г.

Puron was nominated to the elections, which will be held on July 1, from the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party.

According to analytical company Etellekt, 112 politicians and candidates all over the country were assassinated during the electoral campaign, as of June 9. Of those killed, 28 were people preparing to become candidates for elective posts, and 14 were already registered candidates.

Lamento la pérdida de mi amigo Fernando Purón, le pido a Dios pronta resignación y fortaleza a su familia y que lo reciba para su eterno descanso. pic.twitter.com/guiaZUMxk1 — Francisco Tobias (@franciscotobias) 9 июня 2018 г.

​