Mexico Sends Relief Aid to Volcano-Hit Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik)- The death toll from last week’s devastating volcanic explosion in Guatemala has risen to 110, the National Forensic Sciences Institute (INACIF) said. The eruption of the Fuego volcano on Sunday left almost 200 people missing. The disaster is considered to be Guatemala’s most violent volcanic eruption in several decades.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Red Cross has sent 130 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Guatemala, which is reeling from a deadly volcanic eruption.

"Mexican Red Cross sends 130 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Guatemala to help people affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano," it tweeted Friday.

The health charity said trucks with relief aid had left the town of Toluca and were headed for the border with Guatemala, along with 20 volunteers who will help local rescuers.

On Thursday, Guatemalan authorities requested international assistance in dealing with aftermath of last week's violent volcanic eruption.

Dozens died in Guatemala after the Fuego volcano exploded last Sunday, spewing lava and ash into nearby villages. The natural disaster prompted evacuation of more than 3,000 people, while nearly 1.7 million people across the country were affected by the volcano.

State prosecutors are investigating lack of emergency response that allegedly caused loss of dozens lives.

