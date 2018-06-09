Watchdog: Death Toll in Nicaraguan Unrest Rises to 135

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The death toll in violent anti-government protests in Nicaragua reached 135 people, the local Prensa Libre outlet reported, citing the Nicaraguan Centre for Human Rights, on Friday.

The protesters have been rallying against the legislation that increases social security contributions on the part of employers and employees, and lowers benefits. Despite President Daniel Ortega repealing the social security reform subsequently, the unrest in the country continued.

© REUTERS / Oswaldo Rivas US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Nicaragua for Human Rights Abuses - State Dept.

Earlier this week, the figures of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the rights watchdog of the Organization of American States, showed that at least 127 people had been killed since the demonstrations erupted in Nicaragua in mid-April.

On Thursday, Catholic bishops met with Ortega to present to him what they called a plan for the democratization of the country.

Last week, the bishops pulled out of the talks between Ortega and civilian groups that they had brokered, citing the government’s recent crackdown on protesters.

The bishops said on Thursday that the president's reply to their plan would allow them to decide if the peace negotiations should be renewed.