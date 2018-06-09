Watchdog: Death Toll in Nicaraguan Unrest Rises to 135

The protesters have been rallying against the legislation that increases social security contributions on the part of employers and employees, and lowers benefits. Despite President Daniel Ortega repealing the social security reform subsequently, the unrest in the country continued.
On Thursday, Catholic bishops met with Ortega to present to him what they called a plan for the democratization of the country.
Last week, the bishops pulled out of the talks between Ortega and civilian groups that they had brokered, citing the government’s recent crackdown on protesters.
The bishops said on Thursday that the president's reply to their plan would allow them to decide if the peace negotiations should be renewed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)