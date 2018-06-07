Guatemala Volcano Eruption Claims Nearly Hundred Lives - Authorities

Guatemala's National Forensic Sciences Institute (INACIF) said the number of known casualties was up by 24 from 75 as of late Tuesday.
The Fuego eruption, the nation’s most violent volcano eruption in over a century, took place on Sunday. Almost 200 were still unaccounted for on Tuesday.
Fuego eruption death toll hits at least 75 with a further 200 still missing in Guatemala pic.twitter.com/pdfr2LTxId— Ruptly (@Ruptly) 6 июня 2018 г.
On Monday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales declared a three-day period of national mourning for the victims of the natural disaster.
The natural disaster prompted evacuation of more than 3,000 people, while nearly 1.7 million people across the country were affected by the volcano.
Pray for Guatemala 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/B6q99lBpIQ— Okafor Uchenna 🇳🇬 (@Uchekush_) 6 июня 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)