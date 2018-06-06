New Wave of Violent Protests in Nicaragua Leaves 2 Killed, 50 Wounded - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A new outbreak of violent clashes between the protesters and the authorities in Nicaragua claimed lives of at least 2 people and left around 50 others injured, local media reported on Wednesday.

The demonstrations erupted in the tourist city of Granada, the Prensa news outlet reported. During the manifestations, the demonstrators reportedly engaged in fighting with police and armed supporters of President Daniel Ortega.

Nicaragua has been rocked by protests since mid-April. The demonstrators have been rallying against the legislation that increases social security contributions on the part of employers and employees, and lowers overall benefits at the same time.

Despite Ortega subsequently repealing the social security reform which had triggered mass demonstrations, the unrest in the country continued.

According to the figures of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the rights watchdog of the Organization of American States, at least 127 people had been killed since the anti-government protests erupted in Nicaragua.

Various international organizations and rights groups, including the UN agencies, have expressed their concern about the continuing violence and casualties in Nicaragua.