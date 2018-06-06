OAS Passes Resolution Opening Way for Venezuela's Withdrawal

"With 19 votes in favor, 4 against, and 11 abstentions, #OASassembly approves Resolution on the Situation in #Venezuela," the OAS wrote in its Twitter.
According to the Venezuelan news portal Panorama, the resolution stipulates rejection of the results of the recent Venezuelan presidential election, which ended in the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro said on Monday that the ongoing OAS General Assembly would be the last one for his country. Caracas said it intended to withdraw from the OAS last April, but the withdrawal process takes two years.
