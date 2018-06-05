Watchdog: Ongoing Anti-Government Protests in Nicaragua Claim Dozens of Lives

"According to our data, a total of 127 people have died in the course of protests and nearly a thousand were wounded," Abrao said, as quoted by the El Nuevo Diario newspaper.
The protests in Nicaragua erupted on April 18 after the country’s government proposed a reform increasing social insurance payments for employers. On April 23, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega announced his decision to scrap the reform but the deadly protests continued.
Moreover, the OHCHR called on the Nicaraguan government to take action to ensure that violence is prevented and provide safety for human rights activists. In particular, the organization expressed concern over the reported arrest of six human rights defenders on May 30 and called for their immediate release.
