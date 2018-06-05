Maduro Confirms Venezuela Exiting From OAS

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the ongoing session of General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) would become the last one for the country, as Caracas was withdrawing from the organization.

"This is the last OAS General Assembly where the Venezuelan foreign minister participates, we criticize the OAS and we withdraw," Maduro was quoted as saying by the Globovision channel.

Maduro noted that the US government launched a campaign against Venezuela within the OAS.

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Caracas Slams New US Anti-Venezuela Sanctions as 'Crime Against Humanity'

On Monday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo urged the OAS members to increase pressure on the government of Venezuela and to impose additional sanctions. He added that suspending Venezuela from the organization would send a powerful message to Venezuelan leader.

Caracas announced its intention to exit the OAS last April, but the official procedure takes two years.