WATCH Aftermath of Deadly Guatemala Volcano Eruption From Above

The Fuego Volcano eruption in Guatemala has wreaked havoc in the country, leading to the deaths of at least 25 people and injuries of hundreds more, as well as mass evacuations and disruption of the work of a major airport.

A drone has captured the destruction that the volcano caused in Guatemala, showing apocalyptic images of city blocks covered with volcanic ash. Local media reported the volcanic ash was registered in seven municipalities near the volcano.

Dozens of people are missing with over 2,000 more having been evacuated from the affected areas, the Noticias 4Vision broadcaster reported.

La Aurora airport in the country’s capital of Guatemala City, was reportedly closed on Sunday due to the eruption, according to reports citing the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).