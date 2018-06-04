At Least 6 Reported Dead, 20 Injured as Result of Volcano Eruption in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A powerful eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala left at least six people dead and 20 more injured, local media reported.

The Fuego eruption resulted in closure of La Aurora airport of the country’s capital of Guatemala City, the TV Azteca broadcaster reported on Sunday citing the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).

​The volcanic ash was registered in seven municipalities near the erupting volcano. Local media reported that the ash blanketed cars and houses in villages nearby.

A car is partially covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 3, 2018. © REUTERS / Luis Echeverria

According to the Noticias 4Vision broadcaster, some 2,000 people were evacuated and dozens of people remain missing.