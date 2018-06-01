Maduro to Start Freeing Political Prisoners, Opposition Governor Says

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has promised to start freeing political prisoners in the next 24 hours, an opposition governor who was present Thursday at talks in Caracas said.

"The president’s response is that the process of giving them freedom will begin in the next 24 hours," Tachira Gov. Laidy Gomez said, adding three other governors would stay to witness their release.

Maduro was reelected as president in a vote on May 20. National Assembly President Omar Barboza said however that the Venezuelan opposition, which controls the parliament, was planning to push for a new presidential election to be held by the end of 2018

After securing a second term in office he promised to negotiate the release of opposition activists held for "political violence." Around 20 inmates have already been set free in the state of Zulia.

Venezuela experienced months of violent mass protests last year, which initially were a response to the highest court's decision to severely limit the parliament's legislative powers.