Maduro to Start Freeing Political Prisoners, Opposition Governor Says

"The president’s response is that the process of giving them freedom will begin in the next 24 hours," Tachira Gov. Laidy Gomez said, adding three other governors would stay to witness their release.
After securing a second term in office he promised to negotiate the release of opposition activists held for "political violence." Around 20 inmates have already been set free in the state of Zulia.
Venezuela experienced months of violent mass protests last year, which initially were a response to the highest court's decision to severely limit the parliament's legislative powers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)