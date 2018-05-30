Canada Sanctions 14 People in Venezuela After 'Illegitimate' Elections

"In response to the illegitimate and anti-democratic presidential elections held in Venezuela on May 20, Canada today announces further sanctions on key figures in the Maduro regime," the release said.
The sanctions target 14 individuals responsible "for the deterioration of democracy in Venezuela," the foreign ministry added.
On May 20, Venezuela held its presidential election, with four candidates in the running. According to the National Electoral Council (NEC), incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as Venezuelan president for his second term, having secured 68 percent of votes, with slightly over 46 percent voter turnout. A number of states, including the EU members, have slammed the vote as either unfair or illegitimate.
