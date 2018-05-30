Canada Sanctions 14 People in Venezuela After 'Illegitimate' Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada has imposed new sanctions against key figures in the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In response to the illegitimate and anti-democratic presidential elections held in Venezuela on May 20, Canada today announces further sanctions on key figures in the Maduro regime," the release said.

The sanctions target 14 individuals responsible "for the deterioration of democracy in Venezuela," the foreign ministry added.

READ MORE: EU to Impose Targeted Restrictions Against Venezuela Over Presidential Vote

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik 'Disappointed, Not Surprised': Pompeo Slams Diplomats' Expulsion From Venezuela

Canada is not the first country to introduce restrictions against Venezuela following the re-election of Nicolas Maduro. Previously, Washington, citing "fraudulent vote," banned US citizens from all transactions tied to Venezuelan government debt. The order he signed also prevented Venezuelan officials from selling equity in any entity majority-owned by the government. The EU, in its turn, froze some assets belonging to a number of Venezuelan individuals, companies and organizations

On May 20, Venezuela held its presidential election, with four candidates in the running. According to the National Electoral Council (NEC), incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as Venezuelan president for his second term, having secured 68 percent of votes, with slightly over 46 percent voter turnout. A number of states, including the EU members, have slammed the vote as either unfair or illegitimate.