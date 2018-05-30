'Not Now, Not Ever': Mexico's Leader Responds to Trump's Border Wall Remark

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that in the end Mexico would have to finance the construction of the border wall between the two countries - Mexico's leader responded shortly after by denying such idea.

In his speech during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, Donald Trump criticized Mexico for the lack of help in curbing the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States. "In the end, Mexico is going to pay for the wall," the US President said, adding that Mexico does "absolutely nothing" to help US authorities to "stop people from going through Mexico, from Honduras and all these other countries".

Some time later, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto stressed that his country would not pay for the project. "President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever," Nieto told trump on Twitter.

President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever.



Sincerely, Mexico (all of us). — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) May 30, 2018

​This is not the first time the North American country has answer in the negative to Donald Trump's remarks on the issue. In 2016 Nieto responded to Trump in a similar fashion. Also, earlier in the year, Nieto postponed his visit to the White House over the same issue.

Constructing the wall on the US-Mexico border has been Donald Trump's signature pledge on the campaign trail and during his presidency. Shortly after taking office in January of 2017, Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.

In March, the US Congress passed the spending bill which included $1.6 billion in appropriations to build the wall, although it was less than the $25 billion sought by the Trump administration.