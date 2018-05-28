Register
    This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 20:30 UTC, shows the eye of Hurricane Maria as it nears Dominica

    Alberto Storm Forces Cuban Authorities to Evacuate Hundreds of Locals – Reports

    © AP Photo / NASA
    Latin America
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – More than 5,000 were evacuated in Cuba over the raging subtropical storm Alberto, according to media reports.

    Some 3,000 people were evacuated in the central province of Sancti Spiritus because of the flooding threat, also near the Zaza Reservoir, which is overflowed because of the heavy rainfall, the EFE news agency reported.

    Meanwhile, about 2,000 people were reportedly evacuated in the province of Villa Clara. The provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Matanzas and Ciego de Avila are also hit by the storm.

    People walk along a street in South Beach as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., September 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Alabama Declares Emergency Over Alberto: 'Some Areas Could See' Tornadoes
    According to Cuban experts, the country received 74 millimeters (about 3 inches) of precipitation within 48 hours, which amounts to 54 percent of the May monthly norm. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue within next 24 hours.

    Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially begins in June. It formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and threatens to batter the Gulf of Mexico coast with heavy rains and storm surge.

