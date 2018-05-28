Alberto Storm Forces Cuban Authorities to Evacuate Hundreds of Locals – Reports

Some 3,000 people were evacuated in the central province of Sancti Spiritus because of the flooding threat, also near the Zaza Reservoir, which is overflowed because of the heavy rainfall, the EFE news agency reported.
Ya comienzan a llegar las primeras imágenes de los efectos de #Alberto en el centro del país. Ciudades inundadas y miles de evacuados por las lluvias torrenciales que desde hace días azotan #Cuba https://t.co/hbEEkjKPZO pic.twitter.com/Kys7z4GcUe— Mario J. Pentón (@mariojose_cuba) 27 мая 2018 г.
Meanwhile, about 2,000 people were reportedly evacuated in the province of Villa Clara. The provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Matanzas and Ciego de Avila are also hit by the storm.
Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially begins in June. It formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and threatens to batter the Gulf of Mexico coast with heavy rains and storm surge.
A day in the life of #Alberto pic.twitter.com/6w9ewkZ4KX— Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) 28 мая 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)