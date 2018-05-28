Alberto Storm Forces Cuban Authorities to Evacuate Hundreds of Locals – Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – More than 5,000 were evacuated in Cuba over the raging subtropical storm Alberto, according to media reports.

Some 3,000 people were evacuated in the central province of Sancti Spiritus because of the flooding threat, also near the Zaza Reservoir, which is overflowed because of the heavy rainfall, the EFE news agency reported.

Ya comienzan a llegar las primeras imágenes de los efectos de #Alberto en el centro del país. Ciudades inundadas y miles de evacuados por las lluvias torrenciales que desde hace días azotan #Cuba https://t.co/hbEEkjKPZO pic.twitter.com/Kys7z4GcUe — Mario J. Pentón (@mariojose_cuba) 27 мая 2018 г.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 people were reportedly evacuated in the province of Villa Clara. The provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Matanzas and Ciego de Avila are also hit by the storm.

According to Cuban experts, the country received 74 millimeters (about 3 inches) of precipitation within 48 hours, which amounts to 54 percent of the May monthly norm. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue within next 24 hours.

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially begins in June. It formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and threatens to batter the Gulf of Mexico coast with heavy rains and storm surge.

