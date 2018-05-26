Santos: Colombia to Become First NATO Global Partner in Latin America

"Next week we will formalize Colombia's entry into NATO in the global partner category. We will be the only country in Latin America to enjoy this privilege," he tweeted.
Y otra gran noticia. La próxima semana formalizaremos el ingreso de Colombia a la OTAN, @NATO, en la categoría de socio global. Seremos el único país de Latinoamérica con este privilegio.— Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) 26 мая 2018 г.
NATO is a US-led military alliance encompassing 29 member states, the latest addition being the small Balkan nation of Montenegro in 2017.
It also cooperates with so-called global partners on an individual basis. They include Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand, and Pakistan.
