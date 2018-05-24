'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Flaunts Booty in Tiny Pamela Anderson Swimsuit

Stunning Sol Perez has sent her fans into a flurry of excitement by posting a new cheeky clip with an obvious reference to the "Baywatch" series.

The 24-year-old Argentinian was caught on camera posing in the red swimsuit popularized by Pamela Anderson. The footage shows Sol saucily twisting around to show off her derriere and abs before dipping into a pool after a gym session.

The video was originally posted to Argentinian media outlet Pampita Online's Twitter account, but Sol chose to repost it shortly thereafter on her own incredibly popular Instagram account, scoring over half a million views, according to The Daily Star.

Sol is not new to Instagram fame. The "World’s hottest weather girl," as she is frequently pegged, previously posted snaps of her cooking and lying on a sofa with hardly any clothes on, racking up millions of followers overnight.

Публикация от Sol Perez no oficial (@solperez_nooficial) 14 Май 2017 в 4:07 PDT

Публикация от Sol Perez no oficial (@solperez_nooficial) 14 Май 2017 в 4:28 PDT

