Brazilian President to Forgo Re-Election, Endorse Ex-Finance Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Michel Temer will not participate in the presidential vote later this year and will instead endorse former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, local media reported Tuesday.

The Correio Braziliense newspaper said that Temer was expected to nominate Meirelles, who had reportedly resigned from his ministerial post in order to become a candidate from the Brazilian Democratic Movement party, later in the day.

READ MORE: Brazil Interested in Taking BRICS' NDB Participation 'To the Next Level'

© REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino Brazil's Temer Says Not Afraid of Arrest Over Corruption Charges

Temer came to power in 2016 after the impeachment of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who was accused of misusing public funds.

An investigation into the potential involvement of Temer in the corruption scheme centers around a presidential decree, signed in May 2017, that changed the port management system, which allegedly favored logistics company Rodrimar SA in exchange for bribes for the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party.

Brazil's general election will take place on October 7. The second round of the election, should it be needed, will take place on October 28.