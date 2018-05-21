Nicolas Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election

Incumbent Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has won the country's presidential election, according to the first official data.

The turnout at the Venezuelan presidential election amounted to 46,01%, the official data revealed.

Venezuela held the presidential election on Sunday. This year four candidates ran for the presidency: incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, Reinaldo Quijada, who supported Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez but is dissatisfied with the current government, opposition leader Falcon and Evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci.

Henri Falcon has announced earlier in the day that ha does not recognize results of the presidential election due to alleged mass electoral violations.