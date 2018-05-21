Venezuelan Presidential Candidate Falcon Refuses to Recognize Voting Legitimacy

CARACAS (Sputnik) – Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon refused to recognize results of the presidential election due to alleged mass electoral violations.

“We do not recognize this electoral process and qualify it as illegitimate,” Falcon wrote on his Twitter page. He added that his team gathered more than 142,000 complaints about violations that took place during the voting.

Venezuela held the presidential election on Sunday. Four candidates ran this year: incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, Reinaldo Quijada, who supported Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez but is dissatisfied with the current government, opposition leader Falcon and Evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci.

© REUTERS / Marco Bello US Considers Venezuelan Presidential Election Illegitimate - Department of State

The participation in the election was at 32.3% when most polling stations began closing, Reuters reported, citing a source at the election board.

Earlier in he day, Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Marcelo Faurie and US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan refused to recognize legitimacy of the Venezuelan presidential election, saying that it was held "without guaranties needed for the free, fair, transparent and democratic process."

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera also refused to recognize the Venezuelan election calling the voting undemocratic.