US Considers Venezuelan Presidential Election Illegitimate - Department of State

"#Venezuela's so-called elections today are not legitimate. The United States stands with democratic nations around the world in support of the Venezuelan people and their sovereign right to elect their representatives through free and fair elections," Nauert wrote on her Twitter account.
READ MORE: Nearly Half of Venezuelans Expected to Vote for Maduro in Election — Poll
On May 7 Washington announced it would impose sanctions on individuals and companies connected to Maduro, blaming the president for the economic crisis in the Latin American country. In its turn, Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow considers calls to disrupt voting in Venezuela's presidential elections to be "destructive" interference in the affairs of a sovereign state.
All comments
Show new comments (0)