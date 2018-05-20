Mexico's Foreign Ministry Confirms 7 Mexican Citizens Dead in Cuba Plane Crash

"The Mexican government through the Foreign Ministry says that based on the official information we can confirm the sorrowful fact that seven Mexican citizens (six crew members and one passenger) died as a result of the incident with the jet of the Cubana de Aviacion company on Friday at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana," the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

© REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini 110 Confirmed Dead in Cuba Boeing 737 Plane Crash

The plane crashed on Friday shortly after a take-off from Havana leaving over 100 people killed. Causes of the incident remain unknown. On Saturday, Cuban experts found one of two black boxes of the crashed plane.

The black box, found on Saturday, is in a good condition, the EFE news agency reported citing Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo without saying whether the experts found a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder. According to the minister, the experts continue to look for the second device.