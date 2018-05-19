110 Confirmed Dead in Cuba Boeing 737 Plane Crash

A Cuban airliner with 110 people onboard fell to the ground and burned on Friday. Four passengers, a man and three women, were earlier said to have survived the accident. The man died of his injuries soon after he was rescued from under the debris.
The Boeing 737-200 was leased by Cubana de Aviacion from the Mexico-based Aerolineas Damojh, the Mexico’s airline said there were 104 passengers and six Mexican crew on board. Five passengers were foreigners.
The passenger jet came down in a field just outside Havana international airport. Witnesses reported that the airliner had veered to one side before striking a power line.
All comments
Show new comments (0)