Lavrov's Visit to Argentina, Cuba Canceled Over Agenda Changes in Russia's Gov't

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not make trips to Argentina and Cuba as planned, because of engagements linked to the recently formed Russian government, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Because of a series of activities linked to the newly-formed government, the planned visits of the foreign minister to Argentina and Cuba will not take place on the scheduled days," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a deputy foreign minister will represent Russia at the upcoming G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Buenos Aires, scheduled to take place on May 20-21.

Earlier, Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (parliament) elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as the new president of the country, who had previously held the post of first deputy chairman of the State Council of Cuba.

Miguel Diaz-Canel succeeded Raul Castro, the 86-year-old former head of the country's Council of State and Cabinet, who became the head of the Cuban state in 2008 after his older brother Fidel.