Survivors of Cuba Plane Crash Remain in Serious But Stable Condition - Hospital

"In terms of hemodynamics, they are stable, but the threat to their life still exists because of the worsening of the serious injuries they sustained. They need significant medical treatment," Martinez said on the CubaTV broadcaster.
The head of the hospital explained that the blood flow control in all three survivors had improved after surgery, adding that the fourth victim brought to the hospital after the crash had since died.
A Boeing 737 passenger plane flying to Holguin from Havana crashed on Friday between José Marti International Airport and the town of Santiago de las Vegas with 110 people on board, striking a power line after turning back to the airport.
