Register
07:06 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Firefighters work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.

    Airliner With 110 on Board Crashes Near Havana (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Cuban airliner with 110 passengers and crew on board fell to the ground and burned Friday shortly after takeoff from Havana airport, in what is the Caribbean nation’s worst crash in decades.

    The Boeing 737-200 was leased by Cubana de Aviacion from the Mexico-based Aerolineas Damojh for a domestic flight to the eastern Cuban city of Holguin.

    Rescue and search workers on the site where a Cuban airliner with 104 passengers on board plummeted into a yuca field just after takeoff from the international airport in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Andrea Rodriguez
    More Than 100 Killed After Boeing 737 Crashes in Cuba, Survivors Reported (VIDEOS)
    Mexico’s airline said there were 104 mostly Cuban passengers and six Mexican crew on board. Five passengers were foreigners. The Argentine Foreign Ministry said two of its nationals had died in the crash.

    The 39-year-old jet came down in the early afternoon in a field just outside the international airport. Witnesses told the state Granma newspaper it had veered to one side before striking a power line.

    • A rescue team member works at the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.
      A rescue team member works at the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.
      © REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini
    • Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.
      Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.
      © REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini
    • A survivor of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport receives medical care, May 18, 2018.
      A survivor of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport receives medical care, May 18, 2018.
      © REUTERS / Marcelino Vázquez Hernández/ACN
    1 / 3
    © REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini
    A rescue team member works at the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.

    Four passengers, a man and three women, were said to survive the accident. The man died of his injuries soon after he was rescued from under the debris.

    The three women were taken to a Havana hospital with burns and fractures and are in a critical condition. They are reportedly in intensive care. Cuba TV initially said one of them died, but then withdrew the report.

     

    The Cuban government has declared a period of mourning starting Saturday until Sunday midnight as search continues for the jet’s two flight recorders.

    Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the crash site, told Cuban television a transport ministry commission was looking into the cause of the crash. Boeing, the US aircraft maker, offered Cuba assistance of its technical team.

    A flight engineer on another Cubana airliner that took off from Havana airport 13 minutes before the crashed plane told Cubadebate a technical fault had mostly likely caused the accident.

    Cuba’s former leader Raul Castro said he was following the incident and sent condolences to the victims’ families, according to the publication. Local media said he was still recovering from a recent hernia surgery.

    Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Expresses Condolences to Cuban Leader Over Boeing 737 Crash
    Russia, Mexico, Spain, Venezuela, Bolivia, Canada, the United States and others offered Cuba their condolences, saying they stood in solidarity with those bereaved. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to the survivors.

    The Friday air disaster was the Cuban carrier’s first in almost 20 years since its Yak-22 plane hit the ground in December 1999 miles from the Spanish city of Valencia, killing 22 passengers and crew. Earlier, on 3 September 1989 Cubana de Aviación's Il-62M crashed shortly after takeoff from José Martí International Airport due to bad weather. All 126 people onboard the aircraft and 24 people on the ground died in the disaster.

    Related:

    WATCH First Video From Deadly Russian An-148 Plane Crash Site Near Moscow
    UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences Over Passenger Plane Crash in Iran
    Russian Birthday Boy Escapes Plane Crash, Cancelling His Ticket at Last Moment
    Putin Expresses Condolences Over Crash of Passenger Plane in Iran
    Baby Girl Who Miraculously Survived Plane Crash in Russia in Stable Condition
    Tags:
    disaster, casualties, death toll, Plane crash, Boeing 737, Cubana de Aviacion, Havana, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse