Lavrov to Visit Cuba May 22, Cuban Foreign Ministry Announced

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to pay an official visit to Cuba on May 22, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (parliament) elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as the new president of the country, who had previously held the post of first deputy chairman of the State Council of Cuba.

Miguel Diaz-Canel succeeded Raul Castro, the 86-year-old former head of the country's Council of State and Cabinet, who became the head of the Cuban state in 2008 after his older brother Fidel.