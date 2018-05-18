Putin Expresses Condolences to Cuban Leader Over Boeing 737 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, over a deadly crash of a passenger jet in Havana airport, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.
Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers and crew crashed shortly after a takeoff from the José Marti International Airport in Cuba. It was reported shortly after the crash that three people on the plane had survived, however, worker at Havana’s Calixto Garcia hospital told Reuters later that one of the crash survivors had died from burns and other trauma.
