23:40 GMT +318 May 2018
    Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

    Putin Expresses Condolences to Cuban Leader Over Boeing 737 Crash

    Putin has expressed his condolences to the Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez over the recent Boeing 737 crash near José Marti International Airport in Cuba and wished a speedy recovery for those who survived the crash, Kremlin said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, over a deadly crash of a passenger jet in Havana airport, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

    Rescue and search workers on the site where a Cuban airliner with 104 passengers on board plummeted into a yuca field just after takeoff from the international airport in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018.
    More Than 100 Killed After Boeing 737 Crashes in Cuba, Survivors Reported (VIDEOS)
    "The Russian head of state conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of those killed, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to those who survived the crash," the telegram says.

    Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers and crew crashed shortly after a takeoff from the José Marti International Airport in Cuba. It was reported shortly after the crash that three people on the plane had survived, however, worker at Havana’s Calixto Garcia hospital told Reuters later that one of the crash survivors had died from burns and other trauma.

