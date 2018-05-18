Putin Expresses Condolences to Cuban Leader Over Boeing 737 Crash

Putin has expressed his condolences to the Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez over the recent Boeing 737 crash near José Marti International Airport in Cuba and wished a speedy recovery for those who survived the crash, Kremlin said.

"The Russian head of state conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of those killed, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to those who survived the crash," the telegram says.

Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers and crew crashed shortly after a takeoff from the José Marti International Airport in Cuba. It was reported shortly after the crash that three people on the plane had survived, however, worker at Havana’s Calixto Garcia hospital told Reuters later that one of the crash survivors had died from burns and other trauma.