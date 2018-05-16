Moscow Responds to Assertions About Illegitimacy of Voting in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it considers calls to disrupt voting in Venezuela's presidential elections due May 20 to be interference in the affairs of a sovereign state.

"Assertions about the illegitimacy of the election campaign continue to be circulated, calls for disruption of the voting process are made. This… represents an undisguised interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. We call to abandon this destructive practice," the statement said.

Moscow considers the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela as "a possibility to return Venezuela's political forces to the national dialogue to seek solutions required to advance the country along the path of stable economic development," it said.

Previous week, a poll conducted by the Hinterlaces and released by the Prensa Latina news agency revealed that early half of Venezuelan citizens intend to back incumbent President Nicolas Maduro in the upcoming presidential election.

On May 20, Venezuelans will be electing their next president. There are five candidates running for presidency: Reinaldo Quijada, an editor at the Aporrea media outlet and conservative preacher Luis Ratti are to compete alongside Maduro, Falcon and Bertucci.