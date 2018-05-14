Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Colombia Due to Flooding – Reports (VIDEO)

According to local media reports, at least 600 people were evacuated in the Colombian northwestern Antioquia Department due to the river flooding that was partly sparked by the construction of a largest hydroelectric project.
#Hidroituango Creciente del río Cauca deja 600 damnificados. → https://t.co/kY4dYGrbEu pic.twitter.com/2fF7qmTI6C— Noticias Nube (@LaNubeNoticias) 13 мая 2018 г.
The rapid rise in the river’s waters was caused by the rain season, but also by the mudslide that has blocked the water evacuation tunnel. The mudslide occurred due to the construction of a nearby Ituango hydroelectric plant, according to the outlet.
Así el Rio Cauca destruye lo realizado por Hidro Ituango y arrasa con áreas extensas de Puerto Valdivia, Tarazá etc. pic.twitter.com/zN2wjQUlqI— Castul (@Castul27) 13 мая 2018 г.
