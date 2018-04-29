Peru's Ex-President May Seek Asylum in Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peru's former President Ollanta Humala could ask for political asylum in Venezuela, Bolivia or Cuba as soon as he leaves prison, local media reported, citing Peruvian former Vice President Omar Chehade.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court of Peru ordered the release of Humala and his wife who were jailed in July for 18 months over money laundering allegations.

The ex-president will seek asylum, citing the political persecution in his home country, the EFE news agency reported.

Humala is suspected of receiving bribes from construction companies Oderbrecht and OAS, which were used for financing election campaigns of Peruvian Nationalist Party in 2006 and 2011.