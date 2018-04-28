Guatemala's Ex-President Who Ended Country's Civil War Dies at 72 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Guatemalan President Alvaro Arzu, who signed the peace accord in 1996 ending the decades-long civil war in the country, died on Friday at the age of 72, media reported.

Azru was playing golf on Friday when he suffered a heart attack, Telesur broadcaster said. The politician was taken to a hospital, however did not survive.

"Guatemala has lost a great man who dedicated his life to service. Statesman, leader and a true friend," country's President Jimmy Morales said on Twitter expressing condolences to Azru's family.

Arzu served as Guatemala's 32nd president from 1996 to 2000 and helped reach the peace treaty ending the country's 36-year civil conflict, which left 200,000 people killed. Azru later served as the mayor of Guatemala City.