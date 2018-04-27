Results of Probe Into 2016 Plane Crash in Colombia Revealed - Reports

The crashed plane, operated by the Bolivian Lamia airline, was carrying 77 people including the Brazilian football team. The tragedy took place on November 29 in northwestern Colombia. A total of six people, including three football players, survived the crash.
The Bolivian authorities have accused the leadership of the airline of the tragedy and detained the owner of the LaMia carrier, Gustavo Vargas Gamboa.
READ MORE: Possible Reasons for Colombia Plane Crash
Earlier the air safety chief for Colombian Civil Aviation Authority has named overweight and a fuel deficiency as of possible reasons behind the crash.
READ MORE: Crashed Plane With Brazil Football Players Had Overweight
