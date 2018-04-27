Panama Agrees to Resume Flights to Venezuela – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Panama’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it would resume flights to Venezuela after the countries severed air links in a row earlier this month.

The governments of the two nations have vowed to "restore air connectivity" and keep diplomatic channels open in order to maintain "constructive bilateral relations," the statement read.

© REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino Venezuela Seeks Russian, Chinese Aid Over US Sanctions on Trade Deals

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said earlier his country would lift the ban on Panama’s air carrier Copa starting Friday. They will also restore diplomats to each other’s capitals after recalling them in early April.

Flights from Panama were grounded on April 6 as part of a three-month freeze on ties with Panamanian businesses after Panama put Maduro on a money laundering watch list. Panama responded days later by banning all flights by Venezuelan airlines.