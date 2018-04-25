US Condemns Violence, Closing of Media by Nicaraguan Government - White House

"As a nation that supports free speech as a human and civil right, the United States condemns the violence and repression propagated by the government of Nicaragua and any closing of media," the statement said.
The White House noted that the United States joins the international community in calling for dialogue and support for the citizens of Nicaragua.
On Monday, the State Department authorized the departure of US government personnel and ordered their family members to leave the country.
