US Condemns Violence, Closing of Media by Nicaraguan Government - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States condemns the violence against protesters by the government of Nicaragua, as well as the closing of media in the country, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As a nation that supports free speech as a human and civil right, the United States condemns the violence and repression propagated by the government of Nicaragua and any closing of media," the statement said.

More than 30 people have died in violent protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega and its reform of the social security system.

The White House noted that the United States joins the international community in calling for dialogue and support for the citizens of Nicaragua.

On Monday, the State Department authorized the departure of US government personnel and ordered their family members to leave the country.