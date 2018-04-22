Shooting After Failed Robbery Bid Leaves 3 Injured in Southwestern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Three people, including an 18-months-old toddler, were wounded in the shooting which resulted from a failed attempt by criminals to rob a tourist bus in the Mexican southwestern Guerrero state, regional authorities said on Sunday.

The attack occurred at the federal highway connecting Mexico City and Acapulco, the Guerrero state's Public Security Ministry said.

The criminals tried to block the road to the bus carrying 32 passengers, but the bus driver rammed their vehicle. The gang opened fire on the bus in response.

READ MORE: One Injured in School Shooting in US State of Florida, Suspect Arrested

The bus driver subsequently drove the bus to the city of Chilpancingo where he told the police about the incident.

Those injured were hospitalized.

The Guerrero state has one of Mexico's highest crime rates. In 2014, 43 students disappeared in this state after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in the city of Iguala. Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts pointed to local police and army having been involved in the kidnappings.