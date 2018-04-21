At Least 10 Reportedly Killed, 88 Injured in Protests in Nicaragua (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since Wednesday, demonstrators have been rallying against social security reforms across the country and clashing with the police, the Infobae news portal reported Friday.

At least 10 people were killed and another 88 were injured in three days of anti-government protests in Nicaragua, according to media reports.

As the unrest became to turn violent, the police reportedly started using tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters.

It is the deadliest wave of protests in Nicaragua since 2007 when incumbent President Daniel Ortega came to office. The reforms, which became effective earlier this week, are set to increase contributions to pension funds paid both by employees and employers. The government's move prompted pensioners to take to the streets of the country's capital Managua, later workers and students also joined the demonstrations.