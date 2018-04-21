At Least 10 Reportedly Killed, 88 Injured in Protests in Nicaragua (VIDEO)

At least 10 people were killed and another 88 were injured in three days of anti-government protests in Nicaragua, according to media reports.
READ MORE: Dozens Reported Dead in Nicaragua Over Holy Week
As the unrest became to turn violent, the police reportedly started using tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters.
Riot police in Managua, Nicaragua fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters, including university students, who were demonstrating against changes to social security and pensions. pic.twitter.com/1YuIvDYBbh— AJ+ (@ajplus) April 19, 2018
I am devastated. If you don’t already know, the Nicaraguan government has turned against its citizens for protesting and has brought the center of Nicaragua to total chaos. My dad sent me pictures of the street our house is. Please please keep Nicaragua in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/cxWNmcaAbd
— valentina (@valquintanaa) April 21, 2018
A thread of what's happening in Nicaragua, as citizen uprising is sweeping the country & Ortega regime (through the police, army & Sandinista Youth) violently represses protests.#SOSNicaragua #Leon@patriciajaniot @jorgeramosnews @ananavarro @Reuters— Schrödinger's Kat (@InParadoxState) April 21, 2018
pic.twitter.com/rQCmeLpGOq
All comments
Show new comments (0)