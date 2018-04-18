Register
19:10 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Lucina Michel, right, and her husband Caridad Osorio wave American and Cuban flags as they dance to music at the Calle Ocho Festival, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Miami

    Cuban Diaspora Voices Its Requests to New Government

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There is a widespread opinion in Cuba that the country’s future can be decided only by its residents, with some claiming that it is indispensable to live in the Cuban reality to have a say, however, the diaspora living outside the country is also willing to take part in Cuba’s future.

    Sputnik Mundo has found out what the expectations from the new Cuban government are among those who left the country long time ago, and it appears that migration is at the core of heated debates outside Cuba.  

    READ MORE: Cuba Elects New National Assembly to Relinquish Castro's Presidency

    In October 2017, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla held a meeting with immigrants and announced that those who had left the country illegally would get a chance to return home, provided they hadn’t left the island through the base in Guantanamo Bay. Earlier, the Cuban government revoked the need to receive permission to leave the country and to invite citizens living on the island; it raised the time limit of staying abroad from 11 to 24 months and annulled a ruling that allowed it to seize the property of those leaving the country.

    Although migration policy has significantly changed over past decade, it is still a cornerstone in relations between the government and the diaspora.

    Passport Extension

    Cubans living abroad are bound to renew their passports every two years before their trip to the island, which requires requesting the registration directly at the consulate. This requirement is only relevant for traveling to travel to Cuba, as it is necessary that the passport be valid for at least six years to visit other countries, therefore, many demand that the term be extended up to 10 years. Any procedure requires a personal presence at the consulate, which means that those who regularly visit Cuba need to extend the document every 24 months.

    Tariffs on Passport

    It appears that any services and operations related to passports are more expensive for those living abroad than for residents of the island. For instance, people living in Miami will have to travel to Washington or turn to agencies acting as mediators, which will cost them $350. As for Europe, they will have to pay some $180, for other countries it will be $200.

    READ MORE: New Zealand's Prime Minister 'Infuriated' by Comparison to Trump Over Migration

    In Cuba, citizens pay less than $100 upon receiving their documents, and extensions usually come at $20 – this sum, however, exceeds the average salary of Cubans threefold. In order to extend their passport in the US, Cubans will have to pay $160, in Europe it will cost them $90, and in

    Limited Stay Abroad

    A US border patrol quad is seen next to US President Donald Trump's border wall prototypes from Tijuana, northwestern Mexico
    © AFP 2018 / GUILLERMO ARIAS
    Trump Ends US' 'Dangerous' 'Catch and Release' Immigration Policy
    A family of three, living abroad, is forced to spend thousands of dollars to purchase plane tickets, to start the procedure of passport renewal and thus reserve their rights. Many Cubans have been calling for canceling the restrictions on staying abroad, which, according to them, violates their rights as citizens of Cuba and to restore those rights during repatriation.

    Under this process, they receive an ID, while property rights, the right to work and do business in the country are restored. In order to start the repatriation process, a Cuban needs to arrive in the country, go to a notary together with a relative that can register the person at his/her house, so that this information can then be transferred to the migration service. The entire procedure takes up to five months and requires spending some $100

    Tags:
    passporting rights, repatriation, immigration, diaspora, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse