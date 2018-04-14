Pence to Meet With Mexico’s President in Peru on Saturday - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Summit of the Americas in Peru on Saturday, the vice president’s Communications Director Jarrod Agen said in a statement. In the meantime, US Acting State Secretary John Sullivan met with top officials from several Latin America nations.

"Pence plans to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Summit of the Americas on Saturday morning," Agen said as quoted by the White House press pool on Friday.

The Mexican president’s office said the meeting was proposed by Pence to discuss "the status and outlooks for the bilateral relationship" between the two neighbors.

The Mexican government reaffirmed in the statement its "unwavering will" to reach agreements that are beneficial for both countries by conducting a constructive dialogue.

The meeting was scheduled on Friday afternoon after the Summit of the Americas kicked off in Lima.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump would skip the gathering and stay in the United States to monitor the situation in Syria.

In the meantime, US Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan held talks with government leaders from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras while attending the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a readout.

"Today, Acting Secretary of State… Sullivan and Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray co-hosted a meeting with President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras, Vice President Jafeth Cabrera of Guatemala, and Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez of El Salvador on the margins of the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru," Nauert said on Friday.

The leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation to promote security and prosperity in Central America, the readout said.

Sullivan underscored the US commitment to work together to address common challenges, including transnational criminal organizations, drug trafficking and economic development, the readout added.